Win-win Memorial Belongs to Everyone: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen highlighted that Win-win Memorial is the achievement for all and that it belongs to everyone, addressing at the inauguration of Win-win Memorial on Saturday.

“The Memorial is not my home; it does not belong to anyone. It is for all Cambodian people who want to visit, do research, relax, or play sports or do anything as one may,” the Premier stated.

Win-win Memorial Inauguration, held from 29-31 December 2018, aims to commemorate the 20th anniversary of win-win policy – a compass that completely ended civil war in Cambodia.

According to the Strongman of Cambodia, the Memorial was built in the development area of Ly Yong Phat in Phnom Penh’s Chroy Changvar district, as the site is becoming the satellite city, particularly it features Olympic-style facility Morodok Techo National Sports Complex where the Sea Game 2023 will take place.

The Memorial is a symbol of national reconciliation, solidarity, territorial integrity, development, and prosperity of Cambodia.

Under the win-win policy, the Khmer Rouge groups based in Oddor Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, and Pailin disbanded without any clashes. The last zone, based in Anlong Veng district of Oddar Meanchey, was dissolved in 1998, bringing peace, development, and joy for the kingdom.

Win-win Memorial aims to serve as remembrances for all Khmer heroes who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and tell the next generation the real history of Cambodia.

According to the vice chairperson of the construction committee, the statues on the ground floor around the win-win compound had been carved to present the journey of comrade Hun Sen liberated Cambodia from Pol Pot Regime.

The Memorial has three has summits, which highlights the three political keys leading to the success of win-win policy (ensure lives, occupations, and possessions).

The five-angel represents the DIFID strategy (destroy, isolate, finish, integrate, and develop); whereas the seven-angel represents the seven successful factors of win-win policy (no wars; no deaths from 1996-1998; full peace and development; no more family separations; develop from low-income to higher-middle income in 2030 and high income in 2050; membership to ASEAN, ACMECS, CLMV; and promote trade and tourism, according to the same source.

Related posts