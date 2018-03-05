I Will Attend the Summit amid the Protest, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that he will join the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to honor the host country, speaking at a ceremony in Chhoukva Pagoda located in Phnom Penh’s Prek Pnov district on Monday.

“I want to honor Australia, as she used to request my assistance since 2002 to become annual high-level dialogue partner in which back then I succeeded in introducing India to the first ASEAN-India Summit Phnom Penh as the chair,” said the premier.

He informed that Filipino president Rodrigo Duterte will not attend the summit but send representative instead. However, the premier will attend by himself and meet his people in Australia.

