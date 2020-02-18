Westerdam’s Owner Thanks PM Hun Sen for Allowing His Cruise to Dock in Cambodia

Source: FN

The President of Holland America Line Orlando Ashford, owner of Westerdam, thanked Prime Minister Hun Sen for his humanitarian gesture for allowing Westerdam to dock in Sihanoukville port.

Orlando Ashford paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace on Tuesday.

According to Eang Sophalleth, personal secretary to the premier, Orlando Ashford expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Hun Sen and to the Cambodian people and authorities for the warm welcome and hospitality without discrimination.

Strongman Hun Sen told Orlando that Cambodia is a responsible nation as member of the international community.

“The Kingdom continues to work with partnered organisations and the international community to jointly address the global challenge; to eliminate disease of fear and prejudice; to promote moral values, virtue, and the right to living as well as well-being of humans throughout the world,” he said.

He stressed he would allow the Westerdam to dock even faster if the case of coronavirus was found on the cruise ship.

The premier highly commended the good gesture of Holland America Line for taking care of the passengers and ensure they all return home safe amid coronavirus outbreak.

