On the morning of 6 November 2020, Samdech Pichey Sena Tia Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense, representing the Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, took a special flight bringing 2.1 million masks and 12 other medical equipment/tools for our Laotian friends to fight against and to prevent the Covid-19​ . The pandemic has been spreading in the world and there has not been any medical cure for it. Lok Chumteav Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State for Health, is also accompanying Samdech Pichey Sena.

The Cambodian medical donations to our Laotian friends this time consist of two million masks, 100,000 fabric masks, 20,000 N95 masks, 20,000 sets of medical safety goggles, 20,000 sets of protective clothing for medical staffs, 500 thermometers guns, 20,000 face shields, 20 breathing machines/ventilators, 20 monitoring TVs, and other Vista-1 model accessories.

I wish every Cambodian patriots and people of Laos to be safe from Covid-19. (We all know that) a friend in need is a friend indeed./.

