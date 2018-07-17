Voting for CPP Benefits Youths

Source: FN

Youths have a significant role in developing the nation.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen recently annouced that Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has set a policy to improve human resources and capacity building of young people if the CPP wins the election in the sixth mandate.

“All youths are provided with full opportunity to education, jobs, and allowed to engage in decision-making at national and sub-national levels. Every village has primary schools, every commune has secondary schools, and every district has high schools,” stated the Prime Minister.

He added that Cambodian people have access to better healthcare services at health centers and public hospitals.

