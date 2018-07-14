Voting for CPP Benefits Vendors

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had decided to allow vendors to sell at the state-owned malls, and that their stall possessions are lifelong and transferable to the descendants speaking on 7 July 2018 in the first day of the electoral campaign.

Such decision indicated that Prime Minister Hun Sen has taken great care of the vendors and has given full control over the stalls to the vendors.

Every time the stalls were on fires, Prime Minister Hun Sen always helps rebuild the market. In order to improve the living conditions of the people, the premier also set the authorities not to charge any money from the vendors.

