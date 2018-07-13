Voting for CPP Benefits Civil Servants, Teachers, and Armed Forces

Source: FN

Civil servants and teachers serve as the catalysts to provide public service, build human resources, and boost national development. Armed Forces have a significant role in protecting order, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen recently annouced that Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has set a policy to increase salaries every year for civil servants, teachers, and armed forces; and raise pensions for retirees and veterans to improve their livelihoods if the CPP wins the election in the sixth mandate.

As of today, their salaries has reached $250 the lowest with other bonuses during national events.

“Salary of civil servants and armed-forces including pensioners and veterans will be paid via bank accounts every two-week in order to ensure that all civil servants and armed forces receive their continued increasing salary and pensions on a timely manner,” stated the Prime Minister.

He added that the policy will be applied first for the civil servants as well as retirees and veterans starting in 2019. For the armed forces, the premier will study and introduce the policy shortly given the special circumstances of armed forces who station in remote areas with limited access to banks.

