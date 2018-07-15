Vote for CPP, the Real Rescuer of the Nation: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

The only party who is the real rescue of the nation from Pol Pot Regime in 1979 is the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Prime Minister Hun Sen, Head of CPP, wrote on Sunday.

Voicing through election indicates the exercising of right to freedom in choosing favorable leader in a democratic way without coercions, the premier mentioned earlier.

He called on citizens to vote for CPP, ordered 20th on the ballot paper, in order to maintain peace and ensure Cambodia’s further development and prosperity.

Head of the ruling party confirmed that he will lead a massive rally for CPP electoral campaign on 27 July 2018. The rally will gather supporters and members at the Diamond Island Phnom Penh. Prior to the campaign, he will deliver a political message to the public, and it will be broadcasted live on television, radio and other media, particularly Fresh News.

It is worth noting that since the election in 1993, the premier has never appeared in any campaigns until the Cambodian commune council election in June 2017.

The July’s election will be held on 29 July 2018. All the 20 political parties will participate in the 21 days of electoral campaign from 7-27 July 2018.

