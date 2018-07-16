Vote for CPP to Get Low Electricity Cost

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that Cambodia will set up a program to reduce electricity costs for all types of users nationwide for 2019 and 2020.

The development of human resources, water, roads and electricity are the four priorities of the Cambodian Government led by the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), and that the government determined that every citizen throughout the country will have access to the electricity by 2020.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said on July 7 that to implement lower electricity cost, the government had to contribute tax revenues of nearly $40 million per annum.

He believed that this policy will help improve people’s livelihoods and attract more foreign investors.

“I hoped that this concrete measure will not only improve our people’s livings, but also further enhance the country’s competitiveness in attracting investment and promoting economic activities in the country, which will contribute significantly to economic growth, creating more jobs and increasing incomes for citizens,” stated the premier.

He added that if the CPP continued to win the election for the 6th mandate, the government will continue to promote the irrigation system, clean water, the development of all types of transport and infrastructure with quality and sustainability, and to expand connectivity from cities to villages.

