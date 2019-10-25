All Villages in the Cambodia to Have Access to Electricity within Five Years: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that all Cambodian villages would be electrified within five years, speaking in a cabinet meeting held at the Peace Palace on Friday.

“All Cambodian villages would have access to electricity within five years. Through reforms over the last 10 years, 92 percent of the 14,168 total villages nationwide already have access to affordable electricity from the national grids,” the premier addressed.

According to the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, in 2013 only 34 percent of Cambodian households had access to electricity, which is one of the lowest electrification rates in ASEAN.

