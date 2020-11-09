Viet Nam Congratulates Cambodia on National Independence day

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has received a congratulatory message from his Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of National Independence Day.

“On the occasion of the 67th Independence Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia (Nov. 9, 1953-Nov. 9, 2020), on behalf of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and in my own name, I would like to extend to Samdech Techo Prime Minister and the brotherly People of Cambodia our warmest congratulations,” said the Vietnamese Premier in his message dated Nov. 9.

“The Government and the People of Viet Nam are heartened by great achievements attained by the Kingdom of Cambodia in recent years in various fields, especially Cambodia’s remarkable success in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. I firmly believe that under the leadership of the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia led by Samdech Techo Prime Minister, the People of Cambodia will continue to obtain greater achievements in the construction and development of a prosperous country, and the continued elevation of the role of Cambodia in the region and the world,” he continued.

H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his strong confidence that the relations of “good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-lasting sustainability between the two countries will be further consolidated and promoted, in the interests of the two peoples, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world over.

“I would like to take this opportunity to highly appreciate and sincerely thank the Government of Cambodia for your close co ordination with Viet Nam in the prevention and fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic and look forward to our effective cooperation in the social-economic recovery and development in the coming time,” he said.

H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc also wished Samdech Techo Prime Minister good health, happiness and greater successes in his noble position.

