Practical Priority Measures introduced by the Royal Government of Cambodia, Led by the Cambodian People’s Party with Samdech Techo Hun Sen, to be implemented in 2019 after the Victory in the National Election on 29th July 2018 [Unofficial Translation]

If winning the National Election held on 29th July 2018, the Royal Government of Cambodia, led by Cambodian People’s Party with Samdech Techo Hun Sen serving as the Prime Minister, will implement a number of practical priority measures as follows:

Having the wages of workers/employees to be paid once every two-week from 2019 onwards in order to ensure that all workers/employees receive their wages regularly and timely with continued steady raise at reasonable rate to fulfil their needs in their daily livelihoods. This is complimentary to the recent social protection programs provided to workers/employees by the Royal Government of Cambodia, under the wise leadership of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen as the Prime Minister. The programs include the healthcare schemes for workers paid by employers, the maternity allowance scheme of 400,000 Riels for a new-born child and 800,000 Riels for twin with the maternity leave of 3 months and 120% of monthly salaries etc. Having salary of civil servants and armed-forces including pension of retirees and veterans to be paid via bank accounts once every two-week in order to ensure that all civil servants and armed forces regularly, timely and transparently receive their continued increasing salary and pension. This policy will be applied first for civil servants as well as retirees and veterans starting in 2019. Besides that, for the armed forces, we will study and introduce the policy later on, given the special circumstances of armed forces who station in remote areas with limited access to banks. Implementing programs for the reduction of electricity tariffs for all users nationwide for 2019 and 2020 with the targets as follows:

Targets of Electricity Tariff Reduction 1 Tariff Rate 2018 Tariff Rate 2019 Tariff Rate 2020 1. Big customers who purchase from Substation – Purchase at high voltage – Purchase at medium voltage from Substation in Phnom Penh – Purchase at medium voltage from Substation in Provinces 0.124$/kwh(503R) 0.1475$/kwh(598R) 0.126$/kwh(511R) 0.1170$/kwh(474R) 0.1350$/kwh(547R) 0.1220$/kwh(495R) 0.1170$/kwh (474R) 0.1330$/kwh(539R) 0.1220$/kwh(495R) 2. Industrial customers purchasing from sub transmission line and medium voltage line of distribution licensee in P.P. 0.165$/kwh (676R) in P.R. 0.164/kwh(672R) 0.1470$/kwh(596R) 0.1460$/kwh(592R) 3. Commercial and administration​ customers who purchase from sub-transmission line and medium voltage line of distribution licensee in P.P. 0.1650$/kwh (676R) in P.R. 0.1640$/kwh (672R) 0.1590$/kwh(645R) 0.1580$/kwh(640R) 4. Consumers connected as residents: – Residents consume between 1 to 10 kwh/month – Residents consume between 11 to 50 kwh/month – Residents consume between 51 to 200 kwh/month – Residents consume above 200 kwh/month -P.P. 610R, Province 480R/kwh -Nationwide 610R/kwh -P.P. 720R, Province 770R/kwh -P.P. 750R, Province 770R/kwh 380R/kwh 480R/kwh 610R/kwh 740R/kwh 380R/kwh 480R/kwh 610R/kwh 740R/kwh 5. Buying for pumping water in agriculture from 9 PM to 7 AM 480R/kwh 480R/kwh 480R/kwh 6. Schools, Hospitals and Health Centres 770R/kwh 610R/kwh 610R/kwh

[1] PP= Phnom Penh, kwh= kilowatt hour, Tariff in brackets are in Khmer Riels and calculated with the exchange rate of 4100 Riels/ 1$.

Implementing a number of priority programs under the “National Social Protection Policy Framework 2016-2025” as follows:

First. Starting from mid-2019, implementing the Allowance Program for Pregnant Women and Children under 2 Years-Old in poor households in which the allowances will be divided into 3 phases:

Phase 1 : providing allowances four times with 40,000 Riels each time while being pregnant and getting health check-up at public health centres.

: providing allowances four times with 40,000 Riels each time while being pregnant and getting health check-up at public health centres. Phase 2 : providing allowance of 200,000 Riels while delivering at public health centres.

: providing allowance of 200,000 Riels while delivering at public health centres. Phase 3: providing allowance ten times with 40,000 Riels each time when the mother of the new born takes her children to receive vaccination or other services until the age of 2 years-old.

Second. In 2019, starting the implementation of Work Injury Insurance Program for civil servants.

Third. In 2019, starting the implementation of Pension Scheme for workers and employees in the private sector.

Related posts