His Excellency the Minister of Education, Youth and Sports,

His Excellency Capital-Provincial Governors, education officials, professors, teachers!

I observed that our boys, girls, and young students need to show their vaccination cards when they enter school. As I posted on Facebook for boys and girls in Siem Reap, I think that if we allow the original vaccination card at school, the card may be damaged or lost. At the same time, the young children lack care, and if it rains, it can be easily damaged.

In this regard, I suggest that after this, the students should use a copy of the card and keep the original card at home safely, and this copy is for use when students go to school to avoid loss or damage. Therefore, I would like to request His Excellency, the Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, and the Capital-Provincial Governors to review and solve this problem. We can make a copy either in black and white or color by asking the teachers of each school to do the photocopy. Families that are capable can make the photocopy of the cards themselves, and in case the family is not able to make it, the school can help them.

In addition, I would like to take this opportunity to inform the Ministry of Health, the Commission for Vaccination, and the Ministry of National Defense for the Vaccination Division to strive to make the vaccination card and name it correctly, especially in English. Our citizens and/or our officers, are required to travel abroad if the English name is incorrectly following the name contained in the passport; it is not possible to travel overseas. Therefore, please pay attention to proper naming in both Khmer and English for use when going abroad.

In addition, I would like to continue to request to use a copy of vaccination card so that our students can keep the original card in good status. Otherwise, we may lose or damage the card, which will lose the validity and lack of recognition when lost or damaged; moreover, it is not easy to get a new card. So, it is better that we use the copy card and keep the original at home.

Thank you, and I hope that His Excellency the Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, His Excellency Lok Chumteav, Provincial and Capital Governors, and school principals at all levels to pay attention to this issue. Thank you./.

