Lok Chumteav Or Vandin, HE Vong Rainsy Visoth, and (Adhoc) Vaccination Commission,

The vaccination process should now be in further planning stage. The vaccination process for priority groups across the country is now underway. However, looking at the situation in the future and for concern of the pandemic in Phnom Penh, our next step is to get Phnom Penh and Kandal province under control. In Phnom Penh in particular, we have given high priority in the past (by supplying vaccine such as) AstraZeneca for injection to tens of thousands of people and 400,000 doses of Sinopharm also used in Phnom Penh. In order to ensure immunity in Phnom Penh, which is an area of ​​flow and concentration of people, outflows and outflows, we need to ensure immunity in Phnom Penh and Kandal Province, adjacent to Phnom Penh.

Therefore, I would like to ask the (Adhoc) Commission for Vaccination to make plans for further vaccinations, as new vaccines arrive, aimed at Phnom Penh and Kandal Province, which is adjacent to Phnom Penh. If we put a little bit of vaccines here, a little bit of vaccines there, we would not be able to ensure full immunity. Therefore, we need to give vaccination priority to Phnom Penh, and in Phnom Penh, we do not refer to any particular groups. The set priority groups in Phnopm Penh have already vaccinated. The goal now is to reach out to the entire population.

Vaccination is now voluntary. I think, however, that at some point the vaccine will become mandatory. This is just a thought that I have in reflection of the realities that are evolving in the world, as some countries, thanks to vaccine reciprocation, already starting to relax quarantine obligation and people can go to one another. For Cambodia, in Phnom Penh, Kandal and other places, when factories, enterprises and companies are vaccinated, I think those who are not vaccinated will not be able to get jobs. Not vaccinated, recruitment examinations will not accept them for the entrance exam or recruitment. Soon, in the world, vaccines may become mandatory. This is my anticipation. I think those not vaccinated are the unfortunate ones as they will not be able to get a job or welcomed by those vaccinated, which creates some kind of discrimination.

This is a point we needed to focus on. Now, I would like to urge Lok Chumteav Or Vandin (Chairwoman of the Adhoc Vaccination Commission) to discuss with His Excellency Vongsey Visoth, (Secretary of State for Economy and Finance) to make plans for injection of people in Phnom Penh, and its surrounding areas, as soon as the vaccines arrive. That would mean the Kandal province, and areas along National Road 4, where there are factories and workers, National Road 3, National Road. 2, and other areas near Phnom Penh where there are large numbers of people […]

On this note, it is necessary to work with the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training, the Phnom Penh Municipal Hall and Kandal Province to find out the number of people needing for vaccination so that we can rush the acquisition or assistance. We already send vaccines to highest priority areas in the provinces. Therefore, it is necessary to return planning to reduce the risk (of infection) and provide immunity to those in Phnom Penh and in Kandal province around Phnom Penh. Those who come to the city would not be transmitting disease from the city to the countryside. People from the city going to the countryside also bring no disease to the countryside.

Therefore, I would like to suggest that you pay attention to the geographical priorities taking vaccination and immunity into account. Make this plan in advance. When we finished injecting dose one of Sinovac, we proceed to dose two. When we finished dose one of Sinopharm, we proceed to dose two. Phnom Penh and Kandal province are a priority for immunity.

Now we say the vaccination is voluntary. In the time to come, it is clear that vaccination will be mandatory. It is clear that shops, private companies, even in the public sector, or traveling abroad, would not allow people without vaccination (against Covid-19). Without vaccination, countries would not allow entrance. So voluntary vaccination is just the first word in the absence of a vaccine. For some countries, mandatory vaccines are already being introduced, such as in Indonesia and Jakarta. For us, for the moment, we are talking about vaccination is voluntary, but in the future, certain companies may condition staff to have vaccination or they would not allow them to keep their jobs. I understand that this is something that could happen in the future.

It is with my gratefulness that Excellencies, Lok Chumteavs will implement it. Thank you.

