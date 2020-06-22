US$25 Million to Be Used Monthly to Support Over 600,000 Vulnerable Families

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said the Royal Government will spend over US$25 million a month to support vulnerable families who are suffering from the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during his inspection visit to the construction site of new international airport in Kandal and Takeo provinces this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said a total of more than 600,000 families had been identified as vulnerable to the impacts caused by COVID-19.

The Premier said the Royal Government will launch this Cash Relief Programme for the poor and vulnerable families during this COVID-19 crisis on June 24.

The cash fund is aimed to assist those whose job has been suspended due to COVID-19 crisis, especially the poor in remote areas who are facing food shortage, Samdech Techo Hun Sen explained in a Facebook post yesterday.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia has sought out ways to help poor people in this critical situation,” underlined the Prime Minister.

