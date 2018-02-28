Urge for Assurance of PM’s Honour and Dignity during his Australia Trip

Source: AKP

Cambodia has pursued diplomatic approach to urge the Government of Australia to guarantee the respect of the honour and dignity of Cambodian premier, especially when he leads his delegation to attend ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Sydney in March.

The measure was shared with local reporters recently by Mr. Chum Sounry, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

As explained by the spokesperson, the action follows planned protest during the Australia trip of Samdech Techo Prime Minister over the detention of Cambodia’s law breaker Mr. Kem Sokha – former leader of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party.

The detention of its leader and dissolution of the party ground on legal basis of Cambodia to maintain peace and social stability for its people, he said.

Royal Government of Cambodia, he continued, considers the planned protest as unacceptable violation of dignity and honour, especially of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

It is expected that the Government of Australia will well consider the urge and take necessary action.

Related posts