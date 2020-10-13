Updated News Analysis: Cambodia-China Free Trade Deal Signed but Concerted Efforts are Needed to Benefit

Source: AKP

Finally, the Cambodia-China Free Trade (CCFT) deal inked on Oct. 12, 2020 sends a powerful message to friends near and far that Cambodia has expanded its greater market to the more than 1.3 billion strong Chinese market. It has great potential but just a legal framework alone is not enough to maximise the benefits of the deal – Cambodia’s resources are limited in terms of human resources, technical and financial aspects, in addition to our infrastructure and logistics areas.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on his two-day visit, witnessed the signing of the agreement in Phnom Penh.

