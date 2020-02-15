UNWTO Sends Letter of Appreciation to PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili, yesterday, sent a letter of appreciation to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to convey deep appreciation for the humanitarian response of the Royal Government of Cambodia to allow Westerdam cruise ship to dock on Cambodia’s territory.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt appreciation and that of UNWTO as a whole to the Royal Government of Cambodia for its remarkable humanitarian response to the plight of MS Westerdam cruise ship which it welcomed with open arms and allowed to dock in Sihanoukville despite the coronavirus scare,” the secretary-general wrote in the letter dated 14 February.

“As we are aware, the coronavirus outbreak is currently a source of concern to the international community and efforts to contain its spread and to produce a cure are being spearheaded by the World Health Organization. The Government of China is equally taking vigorous measures along the same lines and is collaborating closely with WHO and other relevant stakeholders to prevent a world pandemic,” he continued.

