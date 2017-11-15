UN Secretary-General Agrees to Ensure Peace Keepers’ Safety

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen requested United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to pay more attention to Cambodia’s peace keepers’ safety on a UN peacekeeping missions.

The request was made during the ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Manila, Phlippines on Tuesday.

Antonio Guterres stressed that he would ensure safety for the peace keepers.

On May 8, the rebels attacked UN’s MINUSCA causing four deaths.

During the meeting, PM Hun Sen emphasized that Cambodia will always maintain its strongest relationship with the United Nations and the world in order to maintain peace.

He added that despite the deaths of those soldiers, Cambodia will continue to send their trained forces to countries who suffered from war.

Since 2006, Cambodia has sent 4,769 Cambodian peacekeepers, including 203 women to participate in 10 missions in eight countries such as Sudan, South Sudan, South Africa, Central African Republic, Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, and Mali.

