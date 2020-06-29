UN Chief Sends Condolence Letter to PM Hun Sen over the Passing of Cambodian Peacekeeper in Mali

Source: FN

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres sent a condolence letter to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen over a death of a Cambodian Support Element of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Gao on 29 May 2020.

“At this painful time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia over this terrible loss, as well as my appreciation for the contribution made by your compatriot to our work for peace in Mali,” António Guterres wrote in the letter dated 12 June 2020, addressed to Premier Hun Sen.

Related posts