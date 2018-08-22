UK Hopes Cambodia-UK Relations Enhanced

Source: FN

Mark Field, British Minister of State for Asia and Pacific, said that the United Kingdom wanted to see Cambodia-UK relations further strengthened.

Mark pledged to continue to provide assistance and contributions in demining activities, economy, people-to-people ties, climate change, education, science and technology, Eang Sophalleth, personal secretary of the premier, told the journalists after a courtesy call on Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday morning.

Mark said that it was his first time in Cambodia and he was pleased with the bilateral relations between Cambodia-UK and UK-ASEAN relations.

Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked the UK for the continued assistance to Cambodia, especially on demining sectors.

The premier urged UK to strengthen mine action cooperation with ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center – ARMAC.

ARMAC, based in Cambodia, extends the assistance to the region and the world under the framework of the United Nations.

