The U.S GE Company Expresses Its Gratitude Towards PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Jonh E. Rice, Vice President of the U.S General Electric Company (GE), thanked Prime Minister Hun Sen, who supported and helped to push their businesses in Cambodia to grow steadily.

The gratitude was made during his courtesy visit with PM Hun Sen at the Peace Palace on Thursday.

Jonh E. Rice informed that GE currently has two main projects: electricity and health related to the medical equipment that has been used in many hospitals.

GE is currently assisting with the first step in the use of clean water in 12 hospitals in Cambodia, and will continue the second step in boosting the use of drinking water in 12 other hospitals in Cambodia.

