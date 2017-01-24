U.S Ambassador William Heidt Recognized U.S Bombed Cambodia

Source: FN

U.S Ambassador William A. Heidt has recognized the fact that the U.S actually dropped million tons of bombs on Cambodia’s land during Vietnam War.

The ambassador made such statement last Thursday during the operation of removing landmines and unexploded ordnance in Ratanakiri where it was operated by Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA), approximately 500km northeast of Phnom Penh with the participation of the president of the organization, Ratanakiri governor, and other working groups.

Talking about landmines and unexploded ordnance, it haunted Cambodia as the U.S dropped approximately 3 million tons of bombs in Cambodia from 1963-1975 with the excuse to kill Vietnamese invaders but it actually killed 500,000 Cambodians and left millions of unexplored ordnance.

As the case related, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen requested the newly elected president Donald Trump to abolish the debt by claiming that the U.S, as a world’s superpower, shall be responsible for backing the overthrow of King Norodom Sihanouk, which led to Civil War and Genocidal Regime.

“Clearing the debt indicated U.S’s respect to Cambodia”, said government’s spokesman Phay Siphan.

Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) Director General Heng Ratana opposed any individuals that urged the Cambodian government to pay the debt, as it further traumatized Cambodian people.

“Based on the principle of equity, the U.S shall not only clear the debt but also pay for the cost in killing 500,000 people, and leaving millions of unexploded ordinance”, he added.

