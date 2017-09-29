Two Masters of Traditional Arts Awarded with Honorary Decorations

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen conferred here this morning the country’s honorary decorations to two well respected Cambodian Masters of Chapei Dang Veng (a long-necked, stringed instrument).

The two Chapei Masters are Mr. Kong Nay who has recently obtained the Fukuoka Prize 2017 of Arts and Culture in Japan, and Mr. Prach Chhuon.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his high appreciation for the two masters as well as other senior artistes for their sacrifice for the preservation of traditional arts.

“I am so proud that we can come together until this stage. Even though some of our artistes have passed away, many others are still alive and continue to preserve our culture and arts,” said the premier on the occasion.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also took the opportunity to call for more attention to the safeguard of Chapei and Ayay, dialogues between a man and a woman with improvised melodies and humorous character.

Chapei Dang Veng was registered on the UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding in 2016.

