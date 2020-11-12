Dear Compatriots,

Recently, some ill-intent individuals have stirred up a rumor that the Government will impose lockdown measures for Phnom Penh as well as a travel ban from one province to another.

In my position as head of the government, I would like to clarify that there will be no lockdown of the country, neither in parts or whole of the Capital nor in provinces. The misleading propaganda by ill-intent individuals was to cause unrest in the country, an increase in goods’ price, a disruption of the people’s peace of mind in order for them to reap the political benefits.

The key factor in the fighting against Covid-19 now is all citizens protect themselves according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health, especially wearing masks, washing hands, making no big assembly and gathering, and practicing social distancing, etc. As far as facemasks are concerned, yesterday I ordered the release of two million fabric masks to the Phnom Penh Municipal to distribute to those needed ones. Traffic police will help provide masks for cyclists (bicycles/motorcycles who are traveling) without masks. I am urging our dear compatriots to put on masks so that together we can put an end to the November-3 Event as soon as we can and bring the country back to normal.

Those who have been quarantining at home must continue to do it strictly. For poor families who are unable to work during the quarantine process, I request local authorities to look into their living condition in the time of quarantines. (We) must make sure they have enough food during the isolation period.

I wish my compatriots happiness and prosperity./.

