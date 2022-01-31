Today, I am pleased to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Russey Keo overpass at our location, just reported by the Governor of Phnom Penh. Today is the end of January and the beginning of the Chinese New Year. I think in a few hours the rituals of those who have Chinese or Vietnamese blood will start. Our calendar does not have Chinese New Year holidays, but I know for sure that although there are no Chinese New Year holidays in the calendar, many of our people are prepared for offering and traveling here and there in the framework of the whole country. We always say – “as the Chinese had their New Year, the Cambodians had their drinks” […]

Russey Keo Overpass Evades Congestion

Come back to what we are doing here. The construction of an overpass here is necessary to avoid traffic congestion. We will not be able to travel when the bridge that we are building to connect Russey Keo to the other side of Chroy Changva is ready. Therefore, the best option is to build an overpass so that traffic can flow normal to the other side. I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to the Mayor of Phnom Penh as well as the Cambodian Overseas Company (OCIC) for their joint efforts to develop this area … as of now (we are) crossing temporarily the Tonle Sap River by the Bailey bridge […]

“Human, Water, Roads, Electricity” Policy … Will Be Valid for Another 20 to 30 Years

I still remember one of Mr. Song Akhra’s songs written about the life of ferry operating people … Mr. Song Akhra describes the boat/ferry that crossed in our Tonle Sap. Now across the country, the life of a boatman or ferryman has greatly reduced, but it is not over. We need to build more (bridges). Today, we are working together to create this new achievement through measures to pack palm sugar with palm leaves. In other words, (we develop the) Koh Nora project to further develop this area (of Russei Keo) and to other locations … this method can solve both development on one hand and necessary infrastructure to serve the needs of our people, on the other.

I am pleased to see our achievements are one the rise. The Phnom Penh Mayor – HE Khuong Sreng (reported that) we have already built 5 bridges over the Tonle Sap. Infrastructure is really necessary for us. I am still proud of Cambodia’s 1987 policy. If we look from 1987 to the present, it is more than 30 years. The development policy by prioritizing on water, roads, electricity and human is still right and it may be up to 20 to 30 years. Currently, we change its angle to human, water, roads and electricity. We strive to raise the capital with what we have or borrow from abroad to build roads, bridges and other necessary infrastructure to serve the social and economic development of Cambodia.

Phnom Penh Expanded in Size and Depth

(For) our city of Phnom Penh today, though I have been involved with works in Phnom Penh for more than half my life, sometimes I look at the city itself in the picture and I hardly recognize it. According to statistics given to me here, buildings from five or nine floors and to more than 50 floors, we have up to 1,603 buildings. This city has a population of more than two million people … I used to say it was a city that grew in size and depth. In the past, the city was just over 300 square kilometers. We now have it expanded to over 700 square kilometers. In addition, in the past, one hectare of land had only 5,000 or 10,000 square meters of construction, now one hectare of land has had the construction of up to 50,000 or more than 50,000 square meters … Land is now very expensive. If you buy land just to build small things, you will not be able to afford the price of land.

… Some can blame me for getting the price of land higher […] if we look to the other side, there used to be the swaying reeds […] now, you do not see the swinging reeds anymore. You see buildings on that side instead. That is why I keep wondering why some people say that Cambodia is getting poorer and poorer. In the past, from the front of the Royal Palace through to this place, there were nothing but reeds. This area is inundated. With this development, it will expand our city like others. I hope our people benefit from all these developments. Of course, not all of us have good homes. There are going to be rich and poor. In this world, there is only one regime that they can do […] it is the Pol Pot regime […] they did not make everyone rich but everyone is poor.

Nearly 40 million USD/Month for People Losing Incomes Due to Covid-19

… Our country is starting to move forward. There are people who have more, have enough, and people who are still poor. All we needed to do was working to improve the lives of our poor and reduce the poverty rate. Before COVID-19 started, our poverty rate was below 10%. Now that (COVID-19) has harassed our country, I would like to inform you that we would do everything we could not to let our people starve to death. We fought the COVID-19 … to prevent more deaths. Of course, it was impossible to forbid people to die. Some 3,015 people have lost their lives since the COVID-19 Community Outbreak event of February 20, 2021, with more than 120,000 people infected. We strive to fight this war through the participation of our people. On the other hand, we also have to feed some 700,000 families. Each month, we have to spend about 40 million US dollars to help people not to fall into poverty as they lose their incomes. Before COVID-19, some families had a harder time, but when COVID-19 arrived, the government released a budget to help them improve their lives. Some families continue to earn money but also receive extra money from the government. That makes their life better.

With Peace, Infrastructure, Means of Transports and Incomes – People Hang Out

Now we ask the question of why people can afford to hang out. At this point, we should recall that though the country is still in COVID-19 phase, […] in the period from the Water Festival to the present, we have registered more than three million local tourists. This past Saturday/Sunday alone, we recoded more than 210,000 local tourists. Nowadays, going abroad is difficult, so people choose local tourist destinations to travel. I want to clarify four important factors that allow people to hang out/visit places.

First, peace is a factor. This peace brings development in all areas, which also includes the tourism of our people. Whether entertaining or not, traveling anywhere in the country starts with peace. Without peace, do not expect to travel safely. People over the age of 50 can still remember that in a time of war. Where could we go? Really, peace is important for human life, for everything on earth, not just for Cambodia.

I want to tell those who say, “if there are still protests, the country is not at peace.” I would like to ask the question, “How many countries in the world do not have protests? Is there no peace in those countries?” Someone did a live show from the United States that Cambodia is not yet peaceful because there are still protests about this/that. If what the person said is true, so there is no more peace in America, because in America there are not only protests, but also shootings. Just this January, God knows how many people died … someone just pulled the gun out of the barracks and shot … I do not guarantee your peace of mind. I can only guarantee that human life would not meet deaths or injuries because of war as we did in the past. Your peace of mind is on you. I cannot interfere. Like some men cheat on their wives, is there peace of mind in him? […]

The second factor is the infrastructural connectivity. Previously, we had a hard time traveling. I still remember that between before 2000 and a little after 2000 at that time along the rivers, especially the small river, our canals, etc., we did not have bridges. I tried to push for the Bailey bridge … people living along rivers, small rivers, Kampong Cham, Prey Veng, could not take their cars or motorbikes to visit their villages … now he can go because there are bridges to cross […]

The third factor is increased means of transportation, both private and public, but more importantly, private ones. Some families have own cars to take their children and wives wherever they wish. In addition to the means of transportation, there are more than one million cars and more than 5.2 million motorcycles nationwide […] please respect the traffic law and wear a helmet properly … to avoid traffic accidents. In Phnom Penh now one has to find time to travel, otherwise it will be full of traffic jams […]

What is the fourth factor? There is money. Our people have money. Really … some commented in my Facebook to seek help in lowering the price of fuel … worldwide, oil prices are rising. OPEC refuses to produce more to keep oil prices high. Thus, the United States and some countries released their oil stocks to control market prices. Our people have income, although not all of them are 100%, but most of them are. Even today, with regard to pork sold in the market (there are people) complaining that this year is more expensive than last year. Last year, for fear of Covid-19 people dare not celebrate the New Year. This year, after the vaccination, we allowed people to travel. In Phnom Penh these days, there is a trend of rising commodity prices. This reflects normal balance between supply and demand […]

January 7 – Core Achievement of CPP and Interests of Cambodia

I should remind a little. In the past, some analysts wondered why the CPP did not celebrate January 7 – in 2021 and in 2022. I had to visit Myanmar this year. It is analyzed that the CPP seems to be withdrawing from Vietnamese influence. I would like to emphasize to all the scholars who do this kind of analysis that there is never a time when the CPP and the Cambodian people who survived because of January 7 forgot about January 7. You have to remember this point. Even if we have to go to war to protect January 7, we dare to do it. (That we did not celebrate the victory day 7 January is because) the CPP needs to send a message to its compatriots that people must be vigilant in the COVID-19 era, even if it is a registered holiday on the calendar. The CPP is careful because we would not want to let the CPP’s (celebration) becomes the explosive point of Covid-19 […]

Some said why the inauguration ceremony of tens of thousands of people for the Morodok Techo stadium could have happened. Let me confirm that we did the rapid tests on all tens of thousands of people […] let me tell you – there was never a time when the CPP gave up its main achievement. I think some half-baked analysts should study carefully. If January 7 is abandoned, it means that the CPP had done nothing in the past. (We) still (continue to observe it as a national) holiday. If you indulged not observing it, you go to work on January 7. Really, Vietnam came to help Cambodia, but it is in the interest of the Cambodian people […]

Hun Sen’s Iron Fist Protects People and Peace

Returning to the story of peace. Some said that peace is not real because there are people protesting. So, in the world, North Korea is probably the only country that (does not) have people protesting. Other than that, there were protesters, including in Cuba. So, are those countries peaceful? In your house, your children protest demanding this/that, there was no peace in that house then (judging from what you said). I do not guarantee things related to this issue. Do not do evil thing, no one will do anything to you. Do not worry too much. I can only guarantee that there will be no rage as when people killed each other with weapons in the past. How many countries in the world are facing with protests against the government’s measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19? Some refused to have vaccinations, some refused to wear masks […] some say that (how could we have) peace if (the country is) under the iron grip of Hun Sen? You are right. Without the iron fist (of Hun Sen), you would be making a fuss all over the country. Whenever you do wrong, I have to use an iron fist. For what? It is for the peaceful survival of the people throughout the country. Ten or 20 or 100 of you came to foolishly destroy the peace of the country, why not let us use our power to protect the people.

During COVID-19, Hun Manet Organize and Protect Safety of the Royal Palace

The day before, I just brought Hun Manet for a courtesy call on His Majesty the King and HM the Queen Mother. They made it a topic of analysis too. Some said Hun Manet, the army commander, should not have gone to the Royal Palace since there was no duty to report to the King […] I am just telling so that you understand. During this period of fighting against COVID-19, Hun Manet worked hard to protect and to keep the Royal Palace safe. To be honest (Hun Manet with me) I confirmed to him, “Later, when I withdraw, my son will continue.” That has become a topic for their analysis. It is a normal thing regarding the relationship between the King and the Prime Minister. The King and the Queen Mother of the Nation, would grant the Royal court not only for the Prime Minister but also for anyone who wanted to […] luckily, because they could not learn this that they could never win […]

China to Provide Five Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine and as Needed

What I should advise you to do is to respect the traffic rules thoroughly. For 25 days in a row now, there have been no deaths from COVID-19, but we have (many) infections. Today, the Ministry of Health will announce that 56 people infected with COVID-19. In addition to traffic problems, call on people to remain vigilant for the Omicron epidemic. In Cambodia today, Delta and Alpha are gone and only Omicron remains. Omicron, of course, does not kill people, but it is contagious. So far, we have more than 800 cases, but there are some and we allow (patients) to have treatments at home. According to foreign media reports, the vaccines that are now resistant to Omicron are the Chinese vaccines Sinopham and Sinovac. As of this morning, the vaccine in our stockpile is over nine million doses.

I have ordered to buy (more). Initially, I have asked to place a purchase of five million doses. Upon my meeting with the Chinese ambassador, he said there was no need to buy. Leave the money. China will provide the five million doses. I have to buy three million doses (extra). We will have eight million doses and put it in the warehouse. When the Chinese ambassador met with HE Hor Namhong, he said China would provide the vaccines as Cambodia needed. Listen carefully to the language of the Chinese friend. If he uses the word that will help Cambodia as much as possible, we have to think about how much his possibilities are, how much we have to buy. Now he speaks a language that can help Cambodia as needed. In other words, if Cambodia needs 10 million doses, China will give the 10 million doses […]

Vaccines Ensures Cambodia Does Not Backtrack Socio-Economic Re-opening

We have just injected the third dose to about 6 million people. When (the vaccine) arrives, the third dose must be on the move … the third dose vaccination should continue. The fourth dose is now offering to frontline officers. We are running the fourth dose in Phnom Penh because Pfizer is very difficult to take to the provinces. Of course, I will save 500,000 dong at requested by Lok Chumteav Or Vandin when the air conditioning system arrives. We can send Pfizer for injection in the provinces, but other than that, we will provide the remaining 1.7 million doses in Phnom Penh as they needed to be at 80 degrees below zero.

Vaccines are not a problem. There is no shortage of vaccines. The main issue is to make sure everyone gets the vaccination. The injection arrangements of our medical team must be consistent. As a preventive measure to ensure that Cambodia does not backtrack its socio-economic re-opening efforts, we must ensure vaccination as prescribed. With two basic doses, we must go on to have booster doses. Vaccines alone are not enough though. Three Dos and Don’ts measures are still important. We must wear masks and keep the safe distance […]

I will continue with my compatriots to fight together with COVID-19, leaving no one without a vaccine, unless you do not want to get vaccinated … The CPP has no discrimination for its own people. In providing the vaccine, we did not ask the people who came to get the vaccine which party you belong. Whoever sought for vaccines, we gave them and whoever infected with COVID-19, we provided them with treatment. The biggest thing we have to do is save the lives of all the people on Cambodian soil. So let us see if other parties have gone through this too. Dozens of political parties active in Cambodia have gotten their vaccinations. I know some do not accept the Chinese vaccine. They went for the American vaccine. Some people in Siem Reap drove to Prey Veng to get them. I know, but I did not say anything […] I consider that the whole of Cambodia does not have a fence […]

Have other parties shown this non-discriminatory gesture (like the CPP has done)? Apart from the ruling CPP today. Here are the things to look for in the time to come. Our village chiefs, our commune chiefs, our commune councils are not discriminating on this issue. By the way, as the commune/Sangkat council’s elections is near, I am afraid some would say Mr. Hun Sen has been campaigning. That is true thing. Even though it was not a few months before the election, I would still say it. No commune chief, no village chief told to inject this person, not to inject that person, except persons prohibited by the doctor and the person refuses to inject due to concerned factors […]

Internal Taxes Rise as Economy Recovers

Today is the day when people go out for Chinese New Year […] tomorrow morning I have to receive the guests and there will be the Cabinet meeting […] His Majesty will leave for the Summer Olympics in China. On the 10th, I had to leave for South Korea to attend a meeting there. Since reopening the country, I must say we have been very busy. We have things to accomplish online as well as in hard copies. Surprisingly, January’s internal revenue is much different from those of January in 2020 and 2021. As the economy recovers, so does the internal taxes. People ate and drank and that make taxes collectable, and the tax revenue comes to the state. How much does a can of orange juice cost with value added tax? The more you spend, the more state earns in revenue […]./.