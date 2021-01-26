To contribute in fighting against Covid-19 in the past year, I have sacrificed all salaries after paying the income tax for seven months to the Ministry of Health.

My salary is 10 million riels per month. I have to pay income tax 910,000 riels per month and contribute the rest 9,900,000 riels per month to the Ministry of Health which in total is 63,639,000 riels for 7 months.

Given that Covid-19 pandemic is still prolonging all over the world, including in Cambodia, I would like to announce the extension of my salaries donation after tax payment for another 7 months to the Ministry of Health from February 2021 to August 2021.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Samdech, Excellencies, Lok Chumteavs, Ladies and Gentlemen, both civil and the Armed Forces of all kinds, who have donated by deducting in all or in part of their salaries, short or long-term, through volunteering to help fighting Covid-19, which emphasis the solidarity in protecting the health of our people.

