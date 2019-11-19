Timor-Leste Says Cambodia’s Peace Is a Model for the World

Source: FN

Former President of East Timor Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao recognized peace and progress in Cambodia as a good example for other countries around the world.

The statement was made during a courtesy call on Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday morning at the Peace Palace Phnom Penh.

Gusmao said that he had visited Cambodia many times and had witnessed the kingdom’s progress.

“Peace in Cambodia is a good model for other countries around the world,” Delegate Minister Kao Kim Hourn quoted Gusmao.

Gusmao informed the premier that he is a special envoy of the Group 7+. In 2020, the Group will have a high-level meeting in Rwanda, l Africa.

He said the African and Asia-Pacific need advice and assistance from Cambodia regarding national reconciliation.

In response, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his interest to share experience on building absolute peace and rehabilitation process as a post-war country.

Cambodia has supported Timor-Leste to become the 11th member of the ASEAN.

“I have visited Timor-Leste. Timor-Leste has the capacity to become ASEAN member. We should not overlook Timor who is building human resource like us,” the Prime Minister Hun Sen addressed in a university graduation in June 2019.

Related posts