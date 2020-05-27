Timor Leste Praises Cambodia for Success in Preventing COVID-19 Spread

Source: AKP

Timor Leste has congratulated the Cambodian people and government on their success in preventing and containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The appreciation was made by newly appointed Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Cambodia H.E. Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes during his courtesy visit to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, here at the Peace Palace this morning, H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier told reporters after the meeting.

H.E. Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes said he had no fears thanks to the effective measures taken by the Royal Government of Cambodia. He also affirmed the safety of all Cambodian students and diplomats in Timor Leste.

H.E. Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes pledged to continue working with the Ministry of Agriculture on the export of Cambodian rice to Timor Leste and with the Ministry of Mines and Energy and other ministries to boost the existing cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen warmly welcomed H.E. Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes’ diplomatic mission in Cambodia and lauded Timor Leste for having controlled the COVID-19 situation well. He also expressed his gratitude to Timor Leste for donating facemasks to Cambodia.

Moreover, the Prime Minister voiced his support to the rice exports to Timor Leste and shared Cambodia’s experience related to the process of becoming a member of ASEAN.

