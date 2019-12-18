Three Important Days of Cambodia Fall on 2 December: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that three Cambodia’s historical days fell on 2 December, including the birth of Kampuchea United Front for National Salvation known today as Solidarity Front, the first meeting with Late King Father leading to Paris Peace Agreement, and the establishment of Triangle Strategy, a compass of Cambodia’s development.

His statement was made at the graduation ceremony of Western University, held at Diamond Island on Wednesday.

On 2 December 1978, forces of Solidarity Front for the Development of the Cambodian Motherland fought their way into Cambodia. They successfully overthrew the Khmer Rouge Regime and captured Phnom Penh on 7 January 1979. This year, 2019, is the 41st anniversary of the Solidarity Front – the leading organization of the current ruling Cambodian People’s Party.

On 2 December 1987, Prime Minister Hun Sen held the first meeting with the Late King Father Norodom Sihanouk at Fère-en-Tardenois in France, and jointly signed the joint communique trying to reach Paris Peace Accord, formally titled Comprehensive Cambodian Peace Agreements.

Even though the Paris Peace Accord signed on 23 October 1991, civil wars in Cambodia continued to prolong by the Democratic Kampuchea (Pol Pot) side. Only Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Win-Win Policy, initiated in late December 1998, could end the civil war nationwide, bringing the kingdom full peace and prosperity like these days.

On 2 December 1998, the premier formulated and implemented “Triangular Strategy” – a compass for the development of Cambodia – focusing on (1) building peace, restoring stability and maintaining security for the nation and the people; (2) integration of Cambodia into the region and normalization of relationships with the international community; and (3) promoting economic and social development.

Related posts