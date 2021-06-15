Within evening of June 14th 2021, we vaccinated more than 3 million people. In that, we found the person who got the third million jab, 48 years old Su Sam Oeun, a widow living in Chey Chumneas Hospital, Kandal province.

As for the first million, the second million, Su Sam Oeun will receive a grant of 10 million Riel, which will be delivered by Lok Chumteav Or Vandin tomorrow.

We have achieved 30%, which is a huge accomplishment in the journey towards the target of 10 million people to be vaccinated.

