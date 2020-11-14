A Facebook Page Message Regarding the Third Covid-19 Negative Test Results

In the morning of November 14, 2020, the medical (laboratory) professionals took samples from me, my wife, and people living with us to conduct the third Covid-19 test. The results for those tests have been negative again.

I am waiting for the results of those tests conducted on other people related to the November-3 event. I hope they all are negative. Despite this result, I am going to continue conducting quarantine until 18 November, at which date there will be the fourth or final test. I hope (in the coming tests) my wife and me, and more than 1,000 people others quarantined since 4 November will have Covid-19 negative test results. That would reduce our concern about Covid-19 (infection and transmission) in Phnom Penh and Kandal (where the November-3 event happened) and allow us to reopen schooling for our children/grandchildren.

My wife and I thank our compatriots for their concerns on and their wishes for her and me./.

