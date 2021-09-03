Remarks at the Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum 2021 with the Theme “Energy, Climate and Environment”

His Excellency Li Keqiang, Premier of the People’s Republic of China;

Excellencies Heads of States and Governments;

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen;

First of all, I would like to express my greatest pleasure and delight to deliver my remarks via pre-recorded video, and my high appreciation to the People’s Republic of China for hosting the Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum 2021 with the significant theme “Energy, Climate and Environment”.

While the whole world has been combating COVID-19, this forum is a reminder that we should not neglect energy, climate and environmental issues which require continued attention and responsibility through constant consideration in finding common global solutions. Also, in the context that many countries have been preparing socio-economic recovery plans, this forum will provide a good opportunity to accelerate the development of low-carbon energy to address energy, climate and environmental issues, as well as to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement Targets.

Indeed, energy, climate and environmental issues, particularly climate change, remain a major and hot challenge for humanity as a whole, and continue to threaten human health, food security, socio-economic infrastructures and the whole ecosystems, especially by causing natural disasters such as floods and wildfires. This reflects the need for “a quick, fair and equitable energy revolution to shift from the production and use of high-carbon energy towards the production and use of clean, renewable and more efficient energy”. At the same time, the development of low-carbon energy, such as clean coal technology, the use of carbon storage technology, the use of technologies for hydrogen production from coals and so on, will be an essential method to combat climate change on a large scale.

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen!

Although Cambodia is a country with a low level of development, the Royal Government of Cambodia is highly committed and has set energy, climate and environmental issues as an essential and long-term policy agenda under the principle of “Common But Differentiated Responsibilities”. In fact, on 31 December 2020, Cambodia submitted an Updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), with a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 64.6 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030 in the fields of forestry, energy, industry, agriculture and waste management. Furthermore, Cambodia has been working on a long-term carbon-neutral strategy, expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Addressing energy, climate, and environmental issues is a difficult task that requires participations with high responsibility and commitment from all stakeholders. In this regard, I would like to call for the strengthening of international dialogue and cooperation among stakeholders to create a common green and sustainable future without leaving anyone behind. I would also like to call for political commitment from all countries to participate at full capacity at their respective development stages to promote green growth, reduce carbon emissions, and ensure that all citizens have access to sustainable low-carbon energy at affordable prices. At the same time, I would like to encourage mutual assistances in the spirit of solidarity, especially through technology transfer and financing, particularly to low-income countries.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has also carefully taken note of China’s initiative to develop and launch its National Carbon Trading Market. Cambodia has been successful in participating in the Voluntary Carbon Market for many years and is preparing some more works under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Cambodia considers carbon credit a vital source of sustainable financing for greenhouse gas emission reduction activities, and we are open to partnerships with interested countries and the private sector.

Finally, I wish this forum a success and wish Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen good health and successes in all endeavors.

Thank You!

