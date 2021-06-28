On June 14th, 2021, we vaccinated 3 million people against COVID-19. Today, on June 28th, 2021, we have reached 4 million people out of 10 million people who is planning to be vaccinated, in which we found the person who got the 4 millionth jab, which goes to So Soy, a 65 years old veteran with left leg disability who is residing in Proteal village, Andong Teuk commune, Botum Sakor District, Koh Kong province.

I would like to congratulate and grant him 10 million riels and other materials as we awarded the 1 millionth, 2 millionth and 3 millionth vaccinators. Lok Chumteav Or Vandin will bring the awards to So Soy and his family in person tomorrow.

I would like to thank and appreciate the doctors, authorities at all levels, the armed forces of all kinds who have worked hard to vaccinate our people.

Moreover, I would like to express my gratitude to the Chinese friends who helped supply the vaccines to Cambodia, which led Cambodia to achieving 40 percent of the planned vaccination. Without the support from our Chinese friends so far, not to mention 4 million people, we might not be able to even vaccinate 200,000 people and would be in a crisis of lack of vaccines./.

