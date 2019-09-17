Thailand’s Economy to Slow Down without Cambodian, Burmese, and Laotian Workers: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that Thailand’s economy will slow down without Cambodian, Burmese, and Laotian migrant workers, addressing Tuesday at the opening of the Third Ministerial Conference on Labour Cooperation in Cambodia.

“Thailand is the top country to receive migrant workers from Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos. Without these workers, Thailand’s economy will slow down due to lacks of labour forces,” the premier stated.

“The exchange of migrant workers have strengthened CLMTV joint cooperation. Our countries are working to legalize labour migration,” he added.

