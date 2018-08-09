Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha Congratulates PM Hun Sen for Cambodia’s Successful Elections

Source: FN

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha sent a congratulatory message dated on Wednesday to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen for gaining overwhelming support in the 6th mandate National Assembly members election, which was held on 29 July 2018.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand, I have the honor to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the Cambodian People’s Party for yet another landslide victory in the general elections”, wrote in the message.

Gen. Prayuth Chan-o-Cha believed that under the wise leadership of Prime Minister Hun Sen and his renewed mandate, Cambodia will continue to prosper in the years ahead.

“Thailand, as an immediate neighbor, reaffirms our commitment to further strengthen the longstanding ties of friendship and close cooperation with Cambodia for the mutual benefits for our two peoples”, he added.

Cambodia successfully held the general election 2018 in late July with a participation of hundreds of international observers and was unanimously recognized as a smooth, free, and fair election.

According to the National Election Committee (NEC), 82.89% turned out to vote in Cambodian general election 2018 which reflected that Cambodians learnt to exercise their rights to vote to elect their political parties in favor without pressure or coercion.

Prime minister’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) received 4.8 million votes, or 76.78 percent, of the total valid votes, according to the National Election Committee (NEC)’s preliminary results.

