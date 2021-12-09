“Techo International Airport at Takhmao”

Today, for the second time, I came to inspect the construction of the new airport, which has now taken a name – “Techo International Airport at Takhmao”. On my first visit, we just achieved 5% of construction plan. We have now reached 27% of the construction plan and schedule in just over a year. The construction process of this large international airport has also received the support (and) efforts of (Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction,) HE Chea Sophara, who is in charge of helping orient and solve difficult problems. HE Mao Havannal also helps a lot to facilitate the smooth construction process according to our plan. I would also like to commend all the efforts made by the company as well as the authorities, especially the Kandal/Takeo provinces to facilitate and resolve problems for the company to run the construction. I appreciate the company’s own efforts with some strong labor forces of 3,740 people, including engineers, specialists (as well as) workers who have participated in the work […]

“We Cambodians Can Do It” Refers to Whole National Process

“We Cambodians Can Do It” is a sentence on which I commented in Sihanoukville that I refer to or meant to cover the whole process of our nation from the beginning. In the past, our ancestors worked hard to build this country, and there are temples – real evidences all over the country. (Our ancestors) built (those temples) hundreds of thousands of years ago. They remain a valuable heritage for all of us. The ancestors of former generation built them for us younger generation. For example, His Majesty the King, the Father of the Nation, had led the construction of infrastructures and a few airports. For instance, his reign left us the Kang Keng Airport in Sihanoukville and some other infrastructures. Though some destroyed because of war and the genocide, we are rebuilding and building on that basis […]

Private Sector Helps with Infrastructures Construction

Now, in our day and age, we have laid down foundations for the next generation. No one can live forever. We should not ignore the need for construction with time. We have to build. The construction can either be by the means of the state direct investment, such as infrastructure, roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, etc. However, there are also sorts of infrastructure that the private sector contributes to, such as the airport in Cambodia. We are building two airports – (1) here (Techo International Airport at Takhmao) and the other is in Siem Reap. All are big airports. All of you or our people can ask why build more airports, while there is an airport in Phnom Penh? In Siem Reap, there is an airport too. Why is it necessary to build another airport? It is true. The answer is that it provides a clear explanation of the growth that is calling for expansion of the ability to receive flights from abroad or internal flights.

“Open Sky” – More Tourists Calls for Higher Airport Capacity

In our city of Phnom Penh, we have the capacity to absorb a certain amount (of tourists’ arrivals and that) does not allow us to take advantage of the “open sky” policy to receive increasing number of tourists. In Phnom Penh, our airport capacity is limited to receiving only a few aircrafts at a time. The capacity is even less in Siem Reap. Big aircraft cannot land there. Though it is possible to land larger planes in Phnom Penh, there is this issue of passenger boarding tube, which there is only one. Here we have plan for 17 tubes. In Phnom Penh, if there are many flights, we will not have enough passenger boarding tubes, so some passengers have to get off plane through stairs and walk.

Envisioning Arrivals of 15 M to 20 M Tourists

Of course, in the 1960s, what we had then was sufficient. It has been fine in the 1980s and 1090s and up to the present moment, but it is not possible (to serve anymore) when we have more tourists coming. In 2016, the tourists’ arrivals were 6.6 million. We do not want just 6.6 million tourists. We aim to have between 15 million and 20 million. That is why there is a need to expand (and build) the new airport, which today, we see one of them here is under construction. At first glance, it is not inferior to other international airports in the developed countries. True, it is not yet finished. I am familiar with many airports in the world […] today’s photos can bear considerable values for another 20 or 30 years, especially when I am old or die. If no one would hang this picture, my children would to remind them of their father’s activities. Those who support this would keep them. The company itself also keep as a memorable day when the construction site launched […]

Local Capital Raised, Khmer Style Used – Purely Cambodian Works

Oknha Pung Kheav Se mentioned about “using palm leaves to pack palm sugar”. I have a goal to raise capital of the local Cambodians, to encourage Cambodian design, and the construction by the palms of all Cambodians so that it will be purely the work of Cambodian children. That is why we approve the sale of US$ 300 million in corporate bonds at an interest rate of 5.5% […] that most of the local banks have bought but for banks from abroad and the banks with branches from abroad and shares in some countries have not yet bought this bond […]. I keep saying that I wanted to strengthen the capacity of the rich in Cambodia […] who endured living in Cambodia. That is why I wanted to strengthen the capacity of our Cambodian children so that they take root in their own country […]

What I wanted is to reduce the dependence on foreign banks loans for construction. I would like to clarify why they did that. Usually, no investors would invest solely their own capital without relying on the bank. If there were, the number would have been very few. Based on what is happening in Cambodia, I have seen that many local investors would either use own capital totally or as the majority for construction – (1) Lyong Phat rarely borrows loans from overseas banks or banks to invest and (2) Vattanac Company of Oknha Kok An and Chhun Leang rarely borrows from foreign banks. They have own bank. Chip Mong also rarely borrows from outside and runs a bank because they have a lot of business […]

Sanctioning and Confiscating Cambodian Property Abroad – A Political Move

Maybe I should thank the international actions that does not allow any Cambodians to deposit money in a foreign bank. I would thank them especially because the money then is circulating in Cambodia. In the past, when the international community did not prevent the transfer of money abroad, some of us Cambodians take money to invest abroad by taking money to foreign banks […] as there is this sanction, Cambodians do not take money abroad. If so, the money is circulating in banks in Cambodia […] the story of sanctioning the Cambodians, confiscating the property of the Cambodians in their country, I say, they could sanction or confiscate nothing because those Cambodians have never had wealth in other countries […] it was just a political sign. Even if they placed the sanction on me and threatened to confiscate my property, I have no wealth in a foreign country […] however, they needed to be careful. Talking about confiscating here and there, you may enact the actions on your own citizens since some Cambodians are French or American or Australian […]

Co-Chairing ASEAN-US Meeting in February 2022

I will be going to the United States … to co-chair (ASEAN-US Meeting) with (President) Joe Biden this (coming) February. He asked for a January meeting, but in January, ASEAN countries were busy, including the ASEAN chair. I will be traveling to Europe in January. I will go to the United States for the ASEAN-US Summit at the time that Cambodia is chair of ASEAN. If the meeting happens, I will co-chair with the President of the United States […] (in my capacity as the) ASEAN Chair. If the Chairman does not go to the meeting, nothing will happen. Last year, the meeting was scheduled to take place (in March), but the Covid-19 breakout occurred. As of now, if Joe Biden wants to have an ASEAN meeting in the United States, I am ready. I have prepared for the flight itinerary […] to land in Washington. I would send a message that if they passed (the draft) law there would be only one thing that is happening – “You close the door on me. You cannot come in and I cannot go out”. There would be nothing else […]

(They may) think that with one blow, they would beat Hun Sen to death because they claimed finding that Hun Sen has a Cyprus citizenship according to The Guardian. They thought with one punch, Hun Sen would be out of politics. Well, (on the other hand, it) gives Hun Sen the opportunity to amend the Constitution. I do not make it a law because amendment of such law would only need 50 + 1. To have it written in the Constitution […] (any move to remove) it would need a two third majority. Whoever wants to be the Prime Minister, the President of the Senate, the President of the National Assembly, and the President of the Constitutional Council must have the single Cambodian nationality […] their search in Cyprus about Hun Sen found nothing. Well, in Cyprus, Hun Sen used to have Cambodian peacekeeping troops to help demine and remove UXOs in the conflict area between Cyprus and Turkey […]

December 24, CPP Central Committee Meeting

Along with this (groundless) accusation, they appealed to the army to turn their guns (at the Royal Government) to make Hun Sen (fall) and some echoed that Hun Sen would flee the country soon. No way […] on the coming December 24, on Friday, members of the Central Committee must be ready to attend the meeting of the Central Committee to decide on the issue of candidates and succeeding candidates and some works that the Central Committee needed to do […] he wanted to be the Prime Minister and he then beat others. The return blow blocks the road. Even if we do not return the favor, the post of Prime Minister would not go to you. You needed to win the elections (first). On the other hand, your prison term, there is no one to forgive because Hun Sen has already announced that if he pardoned you, it will be like cutting off his own hand and throwing it away. If Hun Sen does not ask, the King will not sign because the prison law stipulates […]

For ASEAN 10 in Accordance with ASEAN Charter

[…] (Last night I) got up to get some water and then made a phone call to Cham Prasit about getting ready to go to Myanmar with me. No matter what who would say. If you do not work with Myanmar, whom you work with […] they are ruling the country. We cannot go to work with anyone other than them. Some are happy, some say the visit would be like recognizing. Recognize or not, we must work with them to solve the problem. I am willing to take responsibility for bringing ASEAN back to 10, not to have ASEAN 9. If Cambodia works for the unity of ASEAN and (people blame it to be) wrong, we would not know what else to do. This means that ASEAN is (doing thing that is) different (from) the ASEAN Charter by reducing (the ASEAN consensus from) 10 to 9.

I have to re-align ASEAN 10 because the ASEAN consensus needs ASEAN 10. Of course, we would not be able to sort things out in just one visit. As for the Cambodian (political settlement) issue, among us Cambodians, we negotiated from 1987-1991, both national and international levels, but it started by Cambodians. Negotiations took up to four years to sign an agreement […] (by visiting Myanmar) at least we can know what the issues are. Needed to find a way. What if day in and day out, they keep standing and cursing each other from the outside?

A person used to insult me ​​in 2009. Former Thai Foreign Minister Kasit Piromya. It was under Abhisit Vejjajiva generation. At that time, Thailand raised the army to the temple. There was a problem with each other. We have no conflict with them, but they have a conflict with us. Kasit Piromya said in parliament, (Hun Sen is a) “gentlemen with a gangster heart.” I told them that I would not go to the ASEAN meeting. Kasit Piromya was forced to write a letter to seek my apology. I went to a meeting […] the current government (of Prime Minister) Prayuth (Chan-ocha) also sent a Foreign Minister to Myanmar. The Thai government provides aid to Myanmar […] this is the neighborly attitude between Thailand and Myanmar.

The position of the Royal Government of Thailand and the position of the opposition in Thailand are different […] I would like to tell Kasit Piromya that “you have to understand that even when you are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, you have a problem with Cambodia. Now your position is contrary to the position of the Thai government itself and to the position of (Royal) Government of Cambodia”. We leave you to the opposition position you have taken. I handle my work. It is my authority. To save ASEAN broken from 10 to ASEAN 9 to get back to ASEAN 10, am I wrong or not?

Bonds Purchase to Raise 220 M USD for TIAT

Oknha Pung Kheav Se widely announced the sale of bonds. This kind of bond purchasing gets a higher interest rate than taking it to the bank … (Pung Kheav Se explained his plan of selling bonds). It means that the private sector has not yet bought. Only banks can purchase bonds. Can companies buy? There is a need for another law. The current law allows only financial institutions to purchase bonds […] we needed another law to sell bonds to the public. You may have to seek discussion with the Minister of Finance and another bank. This bond sale is for what decided with a state guarantee plus 0% risk management for financial institutions and banks only. We needed another law to allow company and the individuals to buy […]

Should the Company wanted to expand the capital let us say the company needs USD 300 million, now we have gotten USD 87 million and then there is a need for 220 million (US Dollars) more for (financial institutions and banks) to buy. Do we still have more local Cambodian banks now? (There are some) new banks. As an individual, if s/he is interested, s/he has to deposit her/his money in the Canadia Bank. Maybe the Canadia Bank can raise the interest rate a little (maybe to 5.5%) and take a part of the invested money to invest here […]

“Techo” Refers to Long Lasting Monarchy

I want to explain a little bit about this term “Techo”. There have been a few names proposed to me. In the end, I chose this name – “Techo International Airport at Takhmao City.” Why did I take the “Techo” one? In our country and in the Sa Ang area, if we look at the geography, it is not far from where King Suriyopear came to this Sa Ang district to assign tasks to Techo Meas. I can relate that this area is where the Techo of the former generation and the Techo of the present generation are in actions. Techo Meas came all the way from Samraong Torng to take up his assignments in Sa Ang district […]

As you can see, we do not include the individual name but only the title “Techo.” It is not about “Techo Sen” (which is a part of my name). One important point here I also wanted to showcase this country is a monarchy because only the monarchy has the title “Techo” bestowed by the King […] as I have been […] I hereby clarify the meaning of how we called this airport that where the word “Techo” is without Hun Sen in it, it has a broader meaning. It means that this country has a history of monarchy. Only monarchy has these titles – “Techo,” “Samdech,” “Neak Oknha,” and “Oknha,” etc. We have Phnom Penh International Airport (PPIA) and here is Techo International Airport at Takhmao (TIAT). Techo is easy and short to write too […]

CPP in Solidarity and United

[…] The more you oppose the monarchy, the more you insult the King, the more I act to glorify the monarchy and the King. On October 28, they openly announced that they set up a republic. (They should have been aware that what they wanted to do would only happen only if) they have step over the corpse of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP). No matter what some people say, CPP is in solidarity (and united). If you wanted to judge, you might wait to see how CPP unite and is in solidarity. It was because you had no idea how CPP organize their works, you lost for life. If you do not know the CPP internal management, its organizational structure and leadership, you will never win […]

U-60 Cabinet Ready for Next Generation

Some said that that there have been petitions (in support of the candidacy of Hun Manet for the post of Prime Minister) is because they will benefit from Hun Sen. What should you do instead? Whoever would or would not support does not matter. The valid decision is the resolution of the Central Committee meeting. After that, the resolution would be a sealed decision to seek approval of the CPP congress for becoming a candidate […]. Besides a few people, I have not revealed it yet. A cabinet lineup has already been set up for the younger generation. Let me send you a message about that. In the Cabinet lineup, almost half are Ph D and the rest hold at least a Master degree.

You may want to try competing with the CPP’s human resources. The standard age is under 60 years old. It is time for the U-70s and U-80s to leave […] it will not be for 2023. I will still be the candidate for 2023. As to when exactly, let us wait and see how situation actually evolves. (The transfer, if ever happens, will also be) securing sustainability. Companies need not worry. Like in this case, company just goes on building an airport. It is clear that after his father, it will be his children. It (does not) go far. The CPP’s descendants will achievements […]

Repudiated the Constitution, Declared a Republic … Recipe for Actions

… Born from Vietnamese parents in Cambodia and considered politicians in the opposition party, some insulted us to be Vietnamese […] I am sorry that for the post of Prime Minister, the President of the Senate, the President of the National Assembly and the President of the Constitutional Council, we will have them for those with only one nationality. If you dare to go against it, you go against the Constitution. However, they have announced already that they do not recognize the current Constitution. If they do not recognize the Constitution, (if they go against it), the only way left is to stop them. They have declared they will set up a republic. That is from a legal aspect. From the armed forces aspect, it is another serious thing because the situation is getting worse and worse. They insulted HM the King, they declared dissolving the monarchy, and establishing a republic […]

Reopening Economy: Domestic Demands Up, Imports Increase, Taxes Good

Now I am not just a father of Ph D (holders). I am a grandfather of Ph D (holders) … I have a grandson with a doctorate in law in England. Neth Savoeun’s child […] I have two grandchildren going to universities and one of them will have a bachelor’s degree soon. (It is my wish that they) must be pursuing a master’s degree and at least become a doctoral candidate before being allowed to marry. That is what we wish, but it will be up to them (since it is) their freedom […]. According to the reported I have here more than 80 Karaoke (places) returned to business […] nearly all of them are back to business […] we have noticed the trend of growing internal tax as imports increases because of growing demands […] this is the fruit of our action to reopening of the economy. In a few days ahead, we will have the senior secondary school level final exam.

Speeding Up Covid-19 Hospital Construction, Booster Dose Continues

Today we have recorded only 12 infection cases. We have fewer patients left. However, the Phnom Penh Mayor (Khuong) Sreng must work hard, with the Ministry of Health, on our project to build a hospital. Once we have the hospital, we can take patients to the new hospital and hand over the Olympic Stadium for the sports activities preparing for the 2023 SEA Games. There must be ER building that accommodates a few hundred beds. Strengthen the capacity to heal … the land is some six hectares, so we can have many buildings. Please continue to work together and be serious with “3 Dos and 3 Don’ts” measures. Do not give up. Covid-19 cannot kill us if we are careful. Omicron variant has not killed anyone so far […] we continue to follow the ad-hoc commission on vaccines regarding the booster doses. We have administered the third doses for two million people already. The booster jab continues along with efforts to build a vaccine production base in the country.

Public Health and Socio-economic Development Balance Maintained

… Covid-19 can kill […] so far, the death toll in the world is over 5 million. For us, deaths from Covid-19 have unfortunately reached some three thousand. However, it would be even more dangerous if our economy exploded. All 16 million people will bear the affects. Therefore, it is necessary to find a balance between public health and socio-economic development. Why do we try to vaccinate […] it is in order to restore the socio-economic situation that we have lost and not to fall into a state of economic attack that leads to tremendous troubles […] then it is necessary to maintain macroeconomic status and curb inflation. Although our growth is slow (if) compared to before, we must strive to get the economy back on track. Previously I said that a bomb could destroy a house/a village […] but the economic bomb would destroy the whole country if it exploded […] so we are making efforts to maintain balance between public health on one side and macroeconomic stability on the other. We take measures to curb inflation, maintain the purchasing power of the Riel […]./.

