The Talented Cambodian Hong Phearin Meets Prime Minister Hun Sen and Wife

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Samdech Kittipritbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen met the talented Cambodian Hong Phearin and his brother Hong Phearun at the residence of the premier on Friday morning.

“My wife and I just met Hong Phearin and his brother Hong Phearun at my house. The purpose of my meeting is to find out Hong Phearin’s purpose and goals in order to provide the right assistance in line with the his desire,” Prime Minister wrote on his official Facebook page.

After the meeting, the premier decided to help Phearin, who is working at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, to continue his master’s degree.

Recently, Hong Phearin surprised many people with his memories capacity on Thailand’s TV Show.

