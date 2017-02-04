Taiwanese Flag Not Allowed to Raise in Cambodia, Hun Sen says

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Saturday that his government will not allow Taiwanese flag to be raised in Cambodia, saying his country is adhered to “One-China Policy” only.

Speaking at a solidarity dinner with Cambodian-Chinese Association, Hun Sen said Taiwan is just a province of China and that Taiwanese flag cannot be raised in Cambodia.

“We shall not do anything that is harmful to sovereignty and independence of China because of Taiwan.”

Such a move, he said, has been carried out since the late King Norodom Sihanouk’s era.

Hun Sen, meanwhile, said, Cambodia’s “One-China policy” is also applied to Tibet.

Related posts