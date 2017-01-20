Switzerland’s President Pledges to Assist Cambodia’s Development

Source: FN

Swedish President Doris Leuthard recognized Cambodia’s development and pledged to continue assisting Cambodia to further progress, while Cambodia’s Prime Minister thanked the Government of Switzerland for the assistance on demining, health, and Khmer Rouge Court.

President Doris Leuthard met with Cambodia’s premier in a bilateral meeting on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland, where World Economic Forum 2017 being held.

To further promote more job opportunities for Cambodians, the premier requested President Doris Leuthard to encourage Swiss investors to invest in Cambodia to further promote the current trade worth of $30 million.

Both heads of the country assigned the working groups to work on Foreign Trade Agreement (FTA) and encourage private sectors to export Swiss products to Cambodia and import Cambodian rice to Switzerland.

“Cambodia’s market value is not just 15 million people, we can distribute to 600 million of ASEAN market. Cambodia also has market in Europe, America, China, and S. Korea which worth of $12 billion”, the premier told President Doris Leuthard.

The premier thanked Dr. Beat Richner, Founder of Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospital, for actively supporting Cambodia’s health sector with the support from the president. The premier also mentioned about the government’s contribution to the hospital through cutting a small portion from the purchase of ticket to visit Angkor Wat site.

The premier congratulated Switzerland on ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner while requested for human resource training in Cambodia.

On behalf of His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister would like to invite the President to visit Cambodia at her convenience, and Swiss investors to attend ASEAN WEF 2017 to be held in Cambodia in May.

The diplomatic relation between Cambodia and Switzerland has been 40 years and it has brought about many interests for both nations.

