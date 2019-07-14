Swiss Companies to Invest USD 40M to Build Hospitals in Cambodia

Source: FN

During a courtesy visit with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, six Swiss companies expressed interest to invest USD 40 million to build hospitals and health centers in Cambodia.

They also want to invest in energy, technology, and capacity building in Cambodia.

Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomed all investment from Swiss Companies, highlighting the kingdom’s needs, such as hospitals, training centers, energy and technology.

The premier added that hospitals invested by Swiss companies would build trust in Cambodian citizens, aimed at reducing the number of Cambodians going to Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore for treatment.

Regarding human resource training, the premier urged those companies to partner with existing schools in Cambodia, both public and private schools.

