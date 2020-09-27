Statement by PM Hun Sen at the 75th Session of General Debate of UNGA

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen delivered a statement at the 75th Session of the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly on 26 September 2020.

The 75th Session of the General Debate was held under the theme “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism—confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateralism action” on 22-29 September 2020 in New York via videoconference in the format of pre-recorded video.

Below is the statement of Premier Hun Sen.

