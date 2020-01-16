Spouse of Former Japanese PM Praises Cambodia’s Peace and Development

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met with Obuchi Chizuko, spouse of former Prime Minister of Japan Keizō Obuchi, in Phnom Penh on Thursday morning.

During the meeting, Obuchi Chizuko said she is delighted to visit Cambodia again. She recalled the vivid memories of her visit to Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) 20 years ago with her husband.

Obuchi Chizuko applauded Cambodia’s peace and her cheerful people. She wishes Cambodia-Japan friendship become stronger, and wishes Prime Minister Hun Sen’s mother-in-law a swift recovery.

Prime minister, in return, informed Obuchi Chizuko that her husband, Keizō Obuchi, was the second Japanese premier to visit Cambodia. The then-premier Keizō Obuchi has contributed to the 1998 elections and many development areas in Cambodia, particularly mobilizing funds to support Cambodia’s economic development.

