Spouse of EU Ambassador to Cambodia Praises Cambodia’s Rapid Development

Source: FN

Mrs. Elena EDGAR, spouse of European Union’s Ambassador to Cambodia George Edgar, praised the rapid development of Cambodia under the wise leadership of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, especially poverty reduction and betterment of people’s living standard over the past 20 years.

Elena Edgar also praised the humanitarian activities of President of Cambodian Red Cross Bun Rany Hun Sen, who has put efforts in raising funds to support unfortunate group nationwide, addressing during a courtesy call on H.E Bun Rany Hun Sen on Monday morning.

In response, Dr. Bun Rany Hun Sen thanked Elena Edgar and her husband George Edgar for their contributions, through their diplomatic mission to Cambodia, to supporting the development of Cambodia; and congratulated George Edgar on his successful completion of his mandate.

H.E Bun Rany Hun Sen praised the European Commission’s Humanitarian Office (ECHO) and DIPECHO for funding the implementation of various projects, as follows:

From 2001 to 2011, a project to reduce risks of community disasters in nine provinces, including Kampong Cham, Prey Veng, Kandal, Kampot, Kampong Speu, Kratie, Pursat, Svay Rieng, and Takeo, with a total funding of more than USD 2.2 million.

From 2011 to 2012, a project to rescue victims from flood in four provinces, including Kampong Thom, Kampong Cham, Prey Veng and Kandal provinces, with a total funding of over USD 950,000.

From 2016 to 2017, a project to reconstruct Banteay Meanchey province, with a fund of more than USD 150,000.

Related posts