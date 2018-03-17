Special Interview with Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong: Successful Presence of PM Hun Sen in Australia

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has attended ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Sydney, Australia, at the invitation of the Australian Government. The premier’s presence in Australia has brought about many positive outcomes beyond expectations, including the 87 million Australia dollar Aid for 2018 development and the excessive support of Cambodian people living in Australia and New Zealand.

Below is an interview between Fresh News CEO Lim Chea Vutha and former Foreign Affairs Minister Hor Namhong regarding the trip of Prime Minister Hun Sen to Australia:

FN CEO: How do you see the success of Prime Minister Hun Sen in Australia right now?

DPM Hor Namhong: Prime Minister Hun Sen’s victory in Australia reflected the serious assault on some opposition groups in Australia and in other countries as you can see in three points.

1. We have seen that the opposition has repeatedly called for Australia to not invite Prime Minister to attend the Summit in Australia. In contrast, not only has Australian Government invited the premier, but also warmly welcomed his presence in Australia. Furthermore, Australia provided an additional 87 million AUD to the Royal Government of Cambodia for national development in 2018.

2. We have also seen Cambodians in Australia and New Zealand welcoming Prime Minister Hun Sen during the ASEAN-Australia Summit with love and respect, reflecting their patriotism and justice to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

3. The opposition group should stop doing their actions; do not follow the orders of foreigners, as they do something for the sake of their national interests, not what you want. Please understand this point.

On Saturday afternoon, Prime Minister Hun Sen is attending the ASEAN-Australia Summit with the other leaders of the ASEAN member states. Many Cambodians living in Australia for the past two days have gathered to cheer and applaud for the presence of the premier in Sydney.

