Small Country, Big Heart: Cambodia Announces Free Treatment for All Covid-19 Patients

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, as Chairman of the National Committee for Combatting Covid-19, announced to offer free treatment to any patient of Covid-19, local and foreign.

The premier spoke in a meeting with 400 volunteered doctors to fight Covid-19 on 25 March 2020 at the Peace Palace.

“Cambodia is poor, but we have big heart. We cover all the expenses for Covid-19 patients both local and foreigners in the Kingdom,” the premier said.

“As the host country and on the spirit of humanitarian work, it is our duty to rescue people,” said Strongman Hun Sen.

Cambodia has reported 93 cases of Covid-19. Six have recovered and discharged from hospitals (updated as of 11 a.m 25 March).

