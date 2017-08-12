Situation at Cambodian-Lao Border Returns to Normal after PM Hun Sen’s Visit to Laos

Source : AKP

The short visit by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has returned the situation at the Cambodian-Lao border to normal, affirmed H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, after the return of the high-level Cambodian delegation from Laos this afternoon.

During the negotiations in Laos, Lao Prime Minister H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith agreed to pull back the Lao troops from Cambodian territory not later than Aug. 13 morning while Samdech Techo Hun Sen agreed to order the deployed troops to return to their respective bases, he pointed out.

Moreover, he added, both sides agreed to let their Foreign Ministries and Border Committees to continue working together on the remaining border issues.

After that, Samdech Techo Hun Sen paid a courtesy call on Lao President H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith, and had lunch with H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith before coming back home.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen left here this morning for Laos to meet with his Lao counterpart to discuss the border tension between the two countries.

In April, a group of Lao armed forces crossed the Sekong River into Cambodia’s territory by boat to stop Cambodia from building a road along the border in Stung Treng province. The Cambodian side asked its Lao counterpart at different levels to remove the troops several times, but the Lao side seemed ignoring this request.

Yesterday, Samdech Techo Hun Sen issued an ultimatum to Laos to withdraw its troops without condition from the Cambodian territory before Aug. 17, 2017 after he has got no reply from his Lao counterpart to his letter dated Aug. 2, 2017 on the troop withdrawal request.

