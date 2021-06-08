On Tuesday morning, 8 June 2021, 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine and 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine of the Chinese companies, one million doses in total, have been delivered to Cambodia for the sake of continued injection for the Cambodian people.

The one million doses of vaccines (against Covid-19) delivered to Cambodia today is the sixth batch that the government of Cambodia ordered from the Chinese Company producing Sinovac. The first order of 1.5 million doses was delivered to Cambodia on March 26th, the second order of 500,000 doses arrived in Cambodia on April 17th, the third batch of 500,000 doses arrived in Cambodia on May 11th, the fourth batch of 500,000 doses arrived on May 16th, and the fifth order of one million doses delivered on May 23rd.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has set out the strategy to vaccinate as swift as it can the Cambodian citizen. While seeking vaccines, the Royal Government is making available vaccines to vaccinate the citizens. From 7 February 2021 to 23 May 2021, Cambodia has already received more than 6 million doses of vaccines.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has planned to vaccinate some 13 million people, from the age of 18 and over, for which number it requires about 26 million doses of vaccines. In this June, about 4.5 million doses of the vaccine will arrive in Cambodia, helping to provide enough vaccines for the plan. Cambodia will achieve its target of vaccination for 10 million people by late 2021, or at the beginning of 2022, at most./.

