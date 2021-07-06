One Million Doses More of Sinopharm COVID 19 vaccine arrived in Cambodia

An additional one million doses of Sinopharm COVID 19 vaccine that the government purchased from China has arrived by air on Tuesday morning of July 6th, 2021. This July, 5 million doses of vaccine from China will arrive in Cambodia. On July 6th, 1 million doses. On July 10th, 4 million doses arrive, of which 1 million doses is Sinopharm and 3 million doses is Sinovac. In August, Cambodia will receive an additional 4 million doses of the vaccine. With the vaccines to receive in July and August, they will make it 20 million doses that the Royal Government plans to vaccinate the citizen. Vaccination is Cambodia’s strategy to combat against Covid-19 asnd to protect the people health. The continuously received vaccines helps Cambodia to achieve the plan of vaccinating people. As of July 4th, Cambodia vaccinated more than 4.5 million people including foreign nationals, or equivalent to more than 45 percent of the vaccination plan./.

