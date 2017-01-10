Singapore Agrees to Purchase More Cambodian

Source: FN

Singaporean President Tony Tan Keng Yam agreed to purchase more rice from Cambodia, according to the premier spokesman Eang Sophalleth. The agreement was reached in the bilateral talk between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Singaporean president Tony Tan Keng Yam in Peace Palace on Jan. 9, 2017. “The premier requested President Tony to consider importing more quality rice from Cambodia, particularly organic rice that Cambodia is planting for export”, said Eang adding that “In response, Dr. Tony said yes”. According to the government report, Singapore is the third largest rice import from Cambodia, among ASEAN countries. Singapore imported 3,075 tons of rice in 2016. The premiers also requested Dr. Tony to encourage Singaporean investors to invest more in Cambodia. The trade between two countries worth only $500 million. Recently, the World Bank, ADB, and the Royal Government of Cambodia predicted that Cambodia will achieve 7% of economic growth, a high rate among regional countries. During the 4-day visit, Dr. Tony, the 7th President of Singapore, highly evaluated Cambodia’s rapid economic growth and the right leadership of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Related posts